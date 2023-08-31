St. Vincent de Paul app helps local family find a home

PHOENIX — Delivering hope by connecting people in need with those who can offer help — that's the goal of Saint Vincent de Paul's "Angels on Call" network.

Developed here in Arizona, an app makes it easier than ever to become an angel on earth for donors who give anonymously.

Since the Angels On Call app launched late last year, Jasmine Smalls, the donor program manager, says more than 2,000 people have been able to get the help they need to stay right where they are.

For couples like Karen and Daniel Engle, fundraising like this is leading to miracles.

Both lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. With no money coming in, they were forced to live in their van with all six of their children.

"It's really hard to worry that your kids won't be warm enough at night when it gets cold outside and you can't burn gas because you need to move when you're asked to," said Karen.

To help keep her children warm, St. Vincent de Paul offered the Engle family gas cards.

And that's not all — with help from her case worker and generous Angels on Call donations, the family of eight has made the transition out of a shelter and into an apartment of their own.

"And they were able to provide my family with food. Plus, they've given the biggest blessing I've ever had and that is [to] furnish my new permanent housing for my family," Karen said. "I'm very blessed and this is beautiful. It's very beautiful. It's big! I'm speechless!"

Smalls says when you download the Angels on Call app, you'll be asked a series of questions including how often you want to be contacted to help families in need and how much you are able to give.