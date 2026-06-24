Glendale man who allegedly targeted Phoenix synogogue charged with a hate crime

PHOENIX — A man has been indicted by a grand jury on a hate crime for the "intentional defacement of a religious real property" in Phoenix.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 33-year-old Kevin Charles Pyles of Glendale was indicted for allegations that he defaced Sha'arei Shalom Congregation on July 11, 2025.

On that day, Pyles is accused of posting an antisemitic flyer on the synagogue's front door.

Authorities say Pyles previously pleaded guilty to "attempted making and communicating a terrorism threat" in Maricopa County Superior Court. Those charges were related to online threats Pyles made targeting the Jewish community and Sha’arei Shalom Congregation.

“This indictment is a message to the community – we will not tolerate the defacement or destruction of any house of worship,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine. “Members of the Arizona community should feel free to worship without the fear of harassment.”

“Every Arizonan has the right to feel safe in his or her community,” said FBI Phoenix Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day. “For this reason, investigating hate crimes is one of the FBI’s highest priorities and this office along with our law enforcement partners remain steadfast in our pursuit of offenders.”

If convicted, Pyles faces a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both.

The FBI’s Phoenix Division and the Phoenix Police Department are handling the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Goldberg and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay Rehrig for the District of Arizona are handling the prosecution, in conjunction with the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.