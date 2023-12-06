Glendale child learning important lessons for the future through an app

GLENDALE, AZ — In Glendale, Arizona, Coleen McCoy is learning important life lessons with the help of an app.

She’s the top “BusyKid” in Arizona.

BusyKid is an app that lets families delegate chores, pay their kids for the work, and separate the payments into a checking or savings account, along with other options.

The app costs $4 a month and it comes with five spending cards connected to the app that your children can use.

ABC15 first talked with the creator of BusyKid several years ago, and since then, the app has gotten some new elements to teach kids about saving, donations, investments, and more.

App teaches kids financial independence

It’s all about getting families talking about earning and spending, especially as financial situations continue to evolve.

Colleen McCoy,11, is on her way to being the one to pick up the check for the whole dinner table - without hesitation.

”I do have a lot of gold coins,” she said.

As a way to motivate her granddaughter to start doing the not-so-fun adult necessities around the house, Cheryl Reuss downloaded the app.

When Colleen feeds the dog, she gets 50 cents, when she cleans the bathroom, that’s $3 bucks. All that money then goes into one of three places.

You can spend it on a debit card, you can donate it to charitable causes, or even buy fractions of stock shares.

So her trading tip for the day from an 11-year-old was to consider buying stock in “Costco, Roblox and Starbucks.”

With that combo, along with donating and never over-drafting, Colleen was selected as Arizona’s top Busy Kid user for 2023. One was picked from each state of over 140,000 users.

Colleen also won back in 2021 – a two-time top busy kid!