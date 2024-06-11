Funding for several water infrastructure projects announced Monday

PHOENIX — Congressman Greg Stanton along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and several Arizona mayors announced five water infrastructure projects through the Arizona Environmental Infrastructure Authority.

"These are smart investments that will help us use water more efficiently and protect against flood threats," Stanton stated in a press conference on Monday.

More than $19 million in federal funding was approved for the projects, including $1.5 million to create a flood detention basin near Killip Elementary School in Flagstaff. In 2021, the school dealt with devastating flooding after heavy rain hit the Museum Fire burn scar.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett said the project will not only create a detention basin but also sports fields for the school. Work is set to begin in the spring of 2025.

The City of Tempe also received more than $5 million to re-activate the Kyrene Reclamation Plant which closed shortly after the Great Recession.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said having the plant back on-line will provide Tempe with another source of water. The goal is to have the plant up and running by 2027.

"It's going to be tremendous for not just our residents, but quite frankly, for the entire region," Woods stated.

Other projects include the construction of an aquifer recharge facility in the City of Maricopa, a new well in the City of Tolleson, and replacing old water and sewer lines in Ft. Tuthill south of Flagstaff.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will assist with the designs and construction for the five projects along with dozens more already in the works statewide.

According to Congressman Stanton, two dozen projects have been funded across the state, totaling $35 million.