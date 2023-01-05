Frontier launches new service from Sky Harbor to five cities

PHOENIX — Frontier is launching nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to five cities this week.

On Thursday, service to Seattle-Tacoma, Kansas City, and Nashville will take off. Service to Seattle will be four times per week, with flights to Nashville and Kansas City three times a week.

RELATED: Frontier adds ten non-stop destinations from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Then Friday, service to Minneapolis-St. Paul and Indianapolis will hit the skies. There will be four flights a week to Minneapolis-St. Paul and three flights a week to Indianapolis.

Frontier has added numerous cities to their offering of direct flights out of Sky Harbor in recent months.

Back in November, they added service to Philadelphia, Orange County, California, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Portland, Oregon, Baltimore-Washington, Detroit, and Cincinnati.

RELATED: Frontier Airlines adding new Phoenix connections to Midwestern cities

The low-fare carrier is offering special rates for the new flights, with airfare starting as low as $39.

Those rates won't last long, as they will expire at the end of the day Wednesday, January 11.