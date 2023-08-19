Friends remember IRS Special Agent shot during training exercise

Members of the Arizona Air National Guard and IRS Special Agents are mourning the loss of 47-year-old Patrick Bauer.

IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) announced that Bauer was the Special Agent killed Thursday, in what's described as an accidental shooting during a training exercise at a north Phoenix gun range.

“It’s been a whirlwind, to be honest,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey Robertson. “We are experiencing the shock of all this.”

Lt. Col. Roberston met Bauer back in 2014, during his more than 20 years of service.

“He was an incredible human, a great leader,” said Lt. Col. Robertson.

Bauer was a husband, father of four, and a long-time Arizona resident.

Lt. Col. Robertson even told ABC15 Bauer put off retirement in 2015 to serve overseas.

“When the leadership team here asked him, please don't retire please stay with us and take a team out the door,” said Lt. Col. Robertson. ”Pat put his retirement on hold. He put his family again in a position to care for everyone at home, and he took a team down range.”

Bauer retired as a Master Sergeant (MSgt.) in August 2016.

Thursday when Bauer was shot and killed he was again serving, this time as a Special Agent for IRS Criminal Investigation.

“Our Special Agents who are classified as criminal investigators by the federal government are the only personnel authorized to carry firearms and conduct investigations,” said Public Affairs Officer for IRS Criminal Investigation Charlotte Dennis.

Even though people may have not heard of IRS CI before, Dennis told ABC15 it’s been in existence for over 100 years.

“But we’ve been around for a really long time, and the work [of] our special agents is incredibly important,” said Dennis. “They are investigating criminal tax violations, and other financial crimes, a lot of fraud.”

Dennis said there are about 2,100 Special Agents like Bauer across the country.

“Phoenix field office covers four states, so you have Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico,” said Dennis. “Across those four states, you have about 90 special agents.”

She described these Special Agents as a close-knit group, even “like family”.

As many are left grieving, they are remembering Bauer for his service, leadership, and impact.

“There are still members today, that are currently serving right now, who learned their job from Pat,” said Lt. Col. Robertson. “They continue to serve at this moment.”

He told ABC15 Bauer should never be forgotten for his commitments and sacrifices.

The FBI has taken over the investigation surrounding Bauer’s death.

ABC15 was told by a spokesperson that their findings will then be turned over directly to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.