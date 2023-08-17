IRS agent shot and killed by another agent in training accident in Phoenix, per ABC15 sources

PHOENIX — An IRS special agent was killed during an accidental shooting by another agent during a training exercise Thursday, according to ABC15 sources.

In a statement released Thursday evening, FBI officials confirmed they are investigating the death of an IRS special agent but did not share further details about what led up to the incident.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) says it is investigating a "shooting incident" at the Federal Correctional Institutional (FCI) Phoenix firing range Thursday afternoon but could not confirm additional details.

The FBOP says the gun range was being utilized by multiple federal agencies at the time.

The IRS has confirmed that an agent was taken to the hospital after the incident and did not survive.

ABC15 sources say the special agent was shot by a fellow agent.

The IRS released the following information Thursday evening:

"We are aware of an incident involving one of our special agents that occurred during a routine training exercise at the Federal Correctional Institution, Phoenix firing range. The agent was immediately taken to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center to be treated for the injury. The agent passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital. The incident is under investigation.

Our concern today is for the agent and their family."

Read the FBI's full statement below:

"The FBI’s Phoenix field office is conducting an investigation surrounding the death of an IRS special agent today that occurred at the Federal Correctional Institution, Phoenix firing range.

While the firing range is on Bureau of Prisons grounds, an interagency agreement allows for other law enforcement agencies to use the facility for training purposes. Today, the IRS was at the range for routine training.

To preserve the integrity and capabilities of the investigation, details of the ongoing process will not be released. Findings of the FBI investigation will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for review.

The FBI’s investigation will be methodical and thorough to address every element of the incident."

The agent's identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.