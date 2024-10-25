Four children, one adult critically hurt in crash at 19th Avenue and Lower Buckeye

PHOENIX — Four children and an adult are all in critical or extremely critical condition after a crash at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Friday afternoon, according to Phoenix police.

Police say one child and one adult are in extremely critical condition, and three other children are in critical condition.

The crash was believed to involve at least two vehicles, according to officials.

No additional details have been released.

We'll bring you the latest details on ABC15 News and abc15.com for this developing situation.