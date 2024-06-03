Former President Donald Trump to speak at Valley political town hall event Thursday

PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump will be making a trip to Arizona later this week.

The presumptive GOP nominee for president will appear at a town hall in north Phoenix.

I am honored to announce that Turning Point PAC with@TPAction_ will be hosting “Chase the Vote: A TOWN HALL with Special Guest President Donald J. Trump” this Thursday, June 6, in Phoenix, AZ.



President Trump will be taking questions directly from AZ voters in the heart of… pic.twitter.com/Xv6d3kjAlz — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 3, 2024

The town hall is being held at Dream City Church on Cave Creek Road north of Cactus Road.

Trump was scheduled to be in Arizona at the GOP Freedom Fest back in January.

The event was cancelled, however, after Trump had to back out of his planned appearance.

This will be Trump's first appearance in Arizona after he was convicted on 34 felony crimes in New York last week.

For those who would like to attend, you can register for tickets by clicking here. You can only register for two tickets per phone number, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.