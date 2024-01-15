Watch Now
Former President Donald Trump to visit Phoenix for AZ GOP Freedom Fest

Arizona GOP Freedom Fest will take place January 26
John Raoux/AP
File - Former President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 17:59:14-05

PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump will visit Arizona on January 26 for the Arizona GOP Freedom Fest.

The event will take place at Dream City Church in north Phoenix, a time has not been provided yet.

This will be Trump's first return to Arizona since he campaigned in 2022.

