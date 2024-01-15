Former President Donald Trump to visit Phoenix for AZ GOP Freedom Fest

PHOENIX — Former President Donald Trump will visit Arizona on January 26 for the Arizona GOP Freedom Fest.
The event will take place at Dream City Church in north Phoenix, a time has not been provided yet.
This will be Trump's first return to Arizona since he campaigned in 2022.
