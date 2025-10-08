Former ASU assistant professor wins Nobel Prize for chemistry

TEMPE, AZ — A former assistant professor at Arizona State University won a Nobel Prize for chemistry along with two other groundbreaking scientists on Wednesday.

Omar M. Yaghi, 60, is now affiliated with the University of California, Berkeley, but he was an ASU assistant professor from 1992 to ’98, when he started the work that led to his prestigious award.

“My parents could barely read or write. It’s been quite a journey, science allows you to do it.”



New laureate Omar Yaghi was in the middle of changing flights when we reached him, just after he heard that he had been awarded the 2025 #NobelPrize in Chemistry.



The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences honored Yaghi, Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University in Japan and Richard Robson of the University of Melbourne in Australia for developing metal–organic frameworks, a new form of molecular architecture.

The Nobel Prize for chemistry comes with an award of about $1.16 million to be split equally among the recipients.

