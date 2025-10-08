Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former ASU assistant professor wins Nobel Prize for chemistry

Omar M. Yaghi worked at ASU from 1992-1998
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Omar Yaghi UC-Berkeley
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — A former assistant professor at Arizona State University won a Nobel Prize for chemistry along with two other groundbreaking scientists on Wednesday.

Omar M. Yaghi, 60, is now affiliated with the University of California, Berkeley, but he was an ASU assistant professor from 1992 to ’98, when he started the work that led to his prestigious award.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences honored Yaghi, Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University in Japan and Richard Robson of the University of Melbourne in Australia for developing metal–organic frameworks, a new form of molecular architecture.

The Nobel Prize for chemistry comes with an award of about $1.16 million to be split equally among the recipients.

Read the full story on KTAR News by clicking here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Spot - Arizona 61: Your Home for Golden Knights Hockey