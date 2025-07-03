Flyovers planned across 14 Arizona cities for the 4th of July

PHOENIX — Get ready for some high-flying patriotism across 14 Arizona cities this Independence Day!

Luke Air Force Base’s 56th Fighter Wing will once again celebrate the Fourth of July with a stunning series of flyovers across the Valley and beyond.

Luke Air Force Base Facebook

Check the list below to see the official locations where you can catch the action:

6:15-6:25 p.m. @ Peoria Sports Complex – Peoria

6:19-6:29 p.m. @ Goodyear Ballpark – Goodyear



6:23-6:33 p.m. @ Phoenix Raceway – Avondale



6:24-6:34 p.m. @ Tolleson Veteran’s Park – Tolleson



6:25-6:35 p.m. @ Steele Indian School Park – Phoenix



6:29-6:39 p.m. @ Mesa Convention Center – Mesa



6:36-6:46 p.m. @ Copper Sky Regional Park – Maricopa



6:45-6:55 p.m. @ Buckeye Municipal Airport – Buckeye



6:50-7:00 p.m. @ Sunset Park – Wickenburg



7:02-7:12 p.m. @ Watson Lake Park – Prescott



7:05-7:15 p.m. @ Cottonwood Airport – Cottonwood



7:15-7:25 p.m. @ Green Valley Park – Payson



7:24-7:34 p.m. @ Fountain Park – Fountain Hills



7:34-7:44 p.m. @ Surprise Community Park – Surprise

Flyover times vary by location — times may change due to weather or operational needs.

Check local city websites for specific celebration schedules and the best viewing tips.