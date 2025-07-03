Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Flyovers planned across 14 Arizona cities for the 4th of July

Luke Air Force Base will conduct the flyovers
PHOENIX — Get ready for some high-flying patriotism across 14 Arizona cities this Independence Day!

Luke Air Force Base’s 56th Fighter Wing will once again celebrate the Fourth of July with a stunning series of flyovers across the Valley and beyond.

Luke Air Force Base 4th of July Flyovers
Check the list below to see the official locations where you can catch the action:

  • 6:15-6:25 p.m. @ Peoria Sports Complex – Peoria

  • 6:19-6:29 p.m. @ Goodyear Ballpark – Goodyear
  • 6:23-6:33 p.m. @ Phoenix Raceway – Avondale
  • 6:24-6:34 p.m. @ Tolleson Veteran’s Park – Tolleson
  • 6:25-6:35 p.m. @ Steele Indian School Park – Phoenix
  • 6:29-6:39 p.m. @ Mesa Convention Center – Mesa
  • 6:36-6:46 p.m. @ Copper Sky Regional Park – Maricopa
  • 6:45-6:55 p.m. @ Buckeye Municipal Airport – Buckeye
  • 6:50-7:00 p.m. @ Sunset Park – Wickenburg
  • 7:02-7:12 p.m. @ Watson Lake Park – Prescott
  • 7:05-7:15 p.m. @ Cottonwood Airport – Cottonwood
  • 7:15-7:25 p.m. @ Green Valley Park – Payson
  • 7:24-7:34 p.m. @ Fountain Park – Fountain Hills
  • 7:34-7:44 p.m. @ Surprise Community Park – Surprise

Flyover times vary by location — times may change due to weather or operational needs.

Check local city websites for specific celebration schedules and the best viewing tips.

