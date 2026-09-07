Flagstaff remains identified after 46 years

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Authorities have identified the person whose remains were found in a wooded area near Mt. Elden Road and Schultz Pass outside of Flagstaff in July of 1980, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release.

Authorities used the "DNA DOE Project" to help identify the person and were able to return their remains to their family.

The Coconino County Unidentified Remains Task Force was established in December 2024 to identify unknown deceassed individuals.

The Sheriff's Office have yet to release the name of the individual at this time.