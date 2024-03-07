Firefighters from across the country have joint training session in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Firefighters from many agencies are gathering for the 10th annual National Aerial Supervision Training Academy in Mesa.

The academy brings more than a dozen firefighters from the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, multiple states and other government contractors to train together ahead of wildfire season throughout the month of March.

Officials say the academy has proven to be vital in training aerial firefighting specialists in new skills, receiving industry updates, learning about best practices and for pilots to improve their flying skills.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about the academy and the training the firefighters are performing.