Final Arizona Ironman takes over Tempe Sunday

TEMPE, AZ — The final Arizona Ironman kicked off Sunday morning in Tempe under weather conditions that initially had athletes and organizers worried, but ultimately delivered an ideal race day.

Rain moving across the Valley raised concerns about whether the swimming portion of the triathlon would need to be canceled. Fortunately, the storm held off, clouds lingered, and race officials said the cooler temperatures created nearly perfect conditions.

“We’re expecting super fast bike times with not much wind, and with again the cloud cover, it’s going to keep it cool. There should be some records today,” said Keats McGonigal, Senior Vice President of Ironman.

While it was the last Arizona Ironman for the foreseeable future, many were trying to earn the title of Ironman for the first time.

“We have so many athletes today doing this for the first time, with dreams of crossing that finish line and becoming an Ironman, and we’re making dreams come true today,” McGonigal added.

Among those first-timers was Matt Heffernan, whose family traveled from St. Louis to cheer him on.

“As a mom I’m a little nervous, I’m like don’t swim too fast you have to save your energy for the marathon!” said his mom, Cindy Heffernan.

The Ironman challenge stretches 140.6 miles in under 17 hours, a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a full marathon to finish.

For ASU student Cloe Bolen, support came from her Delta Gamma sorority sisters, who waved posters and shouted encouragement along the course.

“It’s crazy, I have watched Cloe train over the past year, and the work she puts in every day, blows my mind,” said Elsie Arnold.

“School, having a position in our sorority, and making time for your friendships, it’s so crazy and I’m impressed with her every day,” said Elise Burk.

Organizers say the city’s rapid growth makes it difficult to continue long-term. Roads have to be shut down and permits made to hold the event, leaving the future of the event in Arizona uncertain.

“It’s a bittersweet moment, the city is growing up, the city is growing up here, the number of opportunities for water in the desert are limited, but we just appreciate the city hosting us for as long as we were able to race here,” McGonigal said.

While the Ironman moves on, thousands of athletes and families say the memories made here, and the people who helped make them, will stay with them long after the final finish line.