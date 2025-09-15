Father of two boys killed in crash on I-10 near SR-85 in Buckeye speaks out

PHOENIX — The father of two boys killed in a crash on I-10 near SR-85 in Buckeye last Thursday is speaking with ABC15 about the loss and about seatbelt safety.

“These are my two boys, this was a Father’s Day gift as well,” said Carlos Saldana, who was referencing a photo and frame of his sons.

For Saldana, the loss of his two sons is too much to bear.

“They were phenomenal kids. They were very smart, very just… great little human beings,” he said.

Last Thursday at around 9:30 p.m., authorities say nine-year-old Emiliano and six-year-old Carlos Antonio were involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash while traveling as passengers on I-10.

“I was woken up at midnight from a phone call by their mother, and she was just hysterical. All she could say was, I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what happened,” said Saldana.

The crash killed the two boys as well as their grandfather from their mom’s side, 48-year-old Israel Vasquez of Phoenix. Two others in the vehicle were injured.

According to a preliminary investigation, DPS does not believe any of the people in the car were wearing seatbelts.

“When I get there, the troopers were there. I asked, and they said that my kids didn’t make it, that they were ejected from the vehicle,” said Saldana.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Saldana says his boys were well-mannered, kind, full of energy, and loved sports.

“There wasn’t a life they touched that they didn’t impact,” he said.

Now, as he prepares for their funeral, he hopes everyone will take safety more seriously.

“The seatbelts are essential, they’re a must for everyone, for everyone, especially the babies. We as adults take the decisions over their lives,” he said.

The family is raising money to help cover funeral costs on GoFundMe. You can find more information to donate by clicking here.