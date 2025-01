GILBERT, AZ — Arizona Lottery says one person hit the Fantasy 5 jackpot on Thursday!

The ticket was reportedly sold at a Quiktrip near Val Vista Drive and Germann Road.

The winner will receive the jackpot prize of $154,000.

The winning numbers, according to the lottery website, were: 2, 4, 12, 15, and 29.

The ticket has not yet been claimed as of early Friday afternoon, lottery officials say.