Family of teen who drowned in Show Low files lawsuit against school district, state officials

PHOENIX — The family of 15-year-old Christopher Hampton filed a lawsuit against the Phoenix Union High School District on Monday claiming four counts of gross negligence and wrongful death.

Hampton was first reported missing during a football summer camp trip, he was later found dead after drowning at Show Low Lake in July 2023.

The family claims that without supervision, and after ignoring "no swimming" signs, coaches left the Cesar Chavez High School freshman behind where he drowned in the lake.

In October 2023, a notice of claim was filed from the family against Phoenix Union High School District, Show Low and state officials, and more. The document states the family and estate asked for $50 million in punitive damages to resolve the claims.

After the incident, the school's athletic director and football coaches who were on the trip were placed on leave. Since then, the athletic director and head football coach have resigned.

The Hampton family shared a statement with ABC15 on Monday:

"We love and miss Chrisotpher dearly. He was an amazing young man, wonderful student and had a bright future ahead of him. The pain of losing him is unbearable. We hope the lawsuit will bring justice to our son."

Christopher Hamton's family attorney, Benjamin Taylor, also shared the statement below:

"Coaches and administrators were warned not to go swimming and knew Christopher could not swim, however, they still took students to Show Low Lake. They blatantly disregarded warning signs and left Christopher behind after the headcount. Because of their carelessness, Christopher Hampton lost his life. The lawsuit forces Phoenix Union High School District to take accountability and face the consequences of their negligence. While the Hampton family is grieving and nothing will ever bring Christopher back, we hope this will bring justice to the family and prevent anything like this happening to students in the future."

You can view the full lawsuit below: