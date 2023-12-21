Family of murder-suicide victims shares what led up to Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A grieving family shared details of what led up to a murder suicide leaving four people and a dog dead.

Police say Bryan Fitz is the gunman suspected of killing his wife, Sage Fitz, along with their friend and co-worker 62-year-old Carmen Buscemi on Monday at a Buscemi’s auto shop near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Fitz then drove to his home where police say he shot his 12-year-old son, Baynen, and the family dog before turning the gun on himself.

On Tuesday, we heard from the aunt of Sage, Fran Rebello

She says before all this, Sage wanted to start the divorce process from Bryan. Rebello described Bryan as a controlling, jealous person. She says that trend escalated after a motorcycle crash that left Bryan disabled and wheelchair-bound.

”Bryan over the years was very narcissistic, very mean to sage, very demanding, he was on disability and after 20 years, she had finally had enough, and decided she wanted a divorce,” said Rebello. “His words to her were, ‘If I can’t have you no one can have you,’”

Rebello says Bryan thought Sage was having an affair but says that is not true.

When Bryan and Sage moved to Arizona, Rebello says Buscemi helped the family find a place to live and gave Sage a job with his auto shop.

She also says Sage’s grandmother recently died, so when Sage’s mom learned of what happened to the family, the news led to her being hospitalized with what Rebello described as broken heart syndrome.

Sage was described as a loving, giving mother and a wonderful person. Baynen, who had autism, is described as having been a happy, sweet 12-year-old.

Rebello said Buscemi was a wonderful person who helped Bryan and Sage find a life when they moved to Arizona.