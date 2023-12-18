Man and woman dead from shooting at north Phoenix business Monday

PHOENIX — Two people are dead as police investigate a shooting that took place at a Phoenix business Monday.

Just after 11 a.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road for reports of shots fired.

When officers got to the scene they located a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene while the woman later died at a hospital.

Their identities have not been released by police. It's unclear if there are any outstanding suspects at this time.

No other details have been provided.

An investigation remains underway.