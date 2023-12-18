Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsNorth Phoenix News

Actions

Man and woman dead from shooting at north Phoenix business Monday

Shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road double shooting
Posted at 1:40 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 15:45:04-05

PHOENIX — Two people are dead as police investigate a shooting that took place at a Phoenix business Monday.

Just after 11 a.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road for reports of shots fired.

When officers got to the scene they located a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene while the woman later died at a hospital.

Their identities have not been released by police. It's unclear if there are any outstanding suspects at this time.

No other details have been provided.

An investigation remains underway.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61