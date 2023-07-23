Family of Laveen teen who drowned seeks clarity

A desperate search ended in a devastating discovery Tuesday. 15-year-old Christopher Hampton of Cesar Chavez High School drowned in Show Low Lake after a football camp.

The family of the young athlete urges those who were at the lake that day to help them know what led up to Chris’ death.

Outside the Laveen home of Hampton’s family sat candles from a vigil from the night before.

Hempton's friends, family and teammates shared their memories of the “ambitious athlete.”

Lanisha Smith, Hampton's sister shared he’s one of eight siblings. Even in a family that big, Smith said her brother had a special knack for standing out in a crowd.

”He was charming, highly intelligent, quick-witted,” said Smith.

As a member of the Cesar Chavez High School football team, Hampton joined his squad at a preseason football camp in Show Low.

”He was so excited to go to camp,” said Smith.

Officials tell ABC15 after the camp ended on Monday, a Cesar Chavez High School student reportedly went swimming at Show Low Lake.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s office says a head count discovered Hampton was missing.

By Tuesday, his body was discovered at the lake. Officials determined he had drowned.

Smith said getting that call was one of the worst feelings in her life.

”An anxious feeling… it was devastating,” said smith.

Family says Hampton shined among his peers. His Aunt Sharonda Johnson described him as a well-mannered, faithful, young man with a style second to none.

“He had a mean swag, he could dress to impress,” said Johnson.

Family says regardless of what he was doing, he wanted to do everything the very best and that’s how his family plans to carry on his legacy.

”Strive for the highest in everything you do until excellence becomes your habit,” said Smith.

Phoenix Union High School District said in a statement they’re offering emotional support to all impacted and they’re cooperating with investigators.

Hampton's family is asking anyone who was at Show Low Lake who may know what happened to share the truth.

“If this was your son, wouldn’t you want to know what happened? If this was your family member, wouldn’t you want to know?" asked Smith.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.