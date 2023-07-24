Family of Arizona victims killed in Washington State crash speak out

PHOENIX — One week ago, six young Arizonans were killed in a crash in Tacoma, Washington.

The car they were in was filled with aspiring entrepreneurs, athletes, a U.S. Marine and members of Native American tribes.

ABC15 heard from the families of two of the victims.

"Really hard on a lot of people, because she made an impression," said Victoria Corner, whose 19-year-old daughter died in the crash.

Victoria Corner

Corner says she wasn't worried when she hadn't heard from her daughter Cerra, who was away attending an Amway Convention in Washington State, because she was a "busy body." She was, "Always on the go! Go, Go GO!” she said.

But Corner's world fell apart when she got the call from one of Cerra's coworkers, who said, "'Have you heard from police?' That instantly worried me."

Cerra was one of seven people in a Kia Forte that crashed with a BMW last Sunday. Washington State police say one of the drivers failed to stop at a red light but did not specify the driver of which car.

Six of the seven people in the Kia died. Two people in the BMW were injured but are expected to be okay.

"It’s hard because I think she’s going to walk through the door," said Corner. She says she will always remember her daughter as a vibrant, go-getter who always had a song in her heart. "She sings everywhere, we sing together, her older sister sings as well."

Also inside the Kia was 25-year-old Erick Tsosie of the Navajo Nation.

Carmen Tsosie

The Tsosie family tells ABC15 Erick was a U.S. Marine and just started his career as an entrepreneur to pave a better life for himself and his family on the reservation. He leaves behind two children, five sisters, and two brothers.

”I think the little ones are finally coming to the realization that, okay, uncle is not coming home," said Sally, Erick's grandmother.

Sally shared a story of when Erick was just two years old and he told her, at that young age, "he was a man." She said, "He became a man, trying to make a living for his family."

Both families have started GoFundMe campaigns to help with funeral expenses and the cost to have their bodies returned home: Erick Tsosie and Cerra Corner.

