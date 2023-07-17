Four Arizonans killed, 1 hurt in Washington car crash

TACOMA, WA — Law enforcement officials in Washington say six people were killed and three others were injured in a two-car collision Sunday morning in the city of Tacoma.

Officials say seven people were in a Kia Forte when it collided with a BMW with two occupants. The crash reportedly occurred at an intersection while one of the vehicles was headed eastbound and the other was headed northbound.

Six of the seven people in the Kia were killed.

Washington State Patrol said in a report that the victims killed in the crash include a 19-year-old woman from Phoenix, a 22-year-old man from Phoenix, a 25-year-old woman from Tuba City, and a 25-year-old man from Kayenta.

Two others who were pronounced dead at the scene have not yet been identified.

A 21-year-old man from Phoenix was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Two others, who officials say were residents of Tacoma, were also hospitalized.

Officials have not yet identified or named all of the victims, and say they are looking into what led to the crash.

Speed and failure to stop at a red light are listed as possible factors in a police report.