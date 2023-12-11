Family of 30-year-old murder victim holds car wash fundraiser

PHOENIX — The family and friends of a 30-year-old Phoenix man who was brutally killed last month are raising money for his cause right now.

On Sunday, they held a carwash fundraiser at Charlie’s off 7th Avenue and Camelback Road, which he frequently visited.

It has been easier to wash away the dirt than to wipe away the tears for many of the family who participated.

“Bernardo, he was outgoing, happy, amazing. He was Bernardo,” said Gasdeli Pantaleon, one of Bernardo's cousins.

While his cousins and brother made it shine beneath the sun, many say Bernardo was a star all on his own, even for the people he never met.

Police say on November 26, Bernardo was shot multiple times and his body was mutilated before it was found at a park near 7th and Peoria avenues.

“My heart sank. My heart absolutely sank. I felt disgusted and I was lost. I live in the neighborhood where it happened, and it broke my heart,” said Sarah Ingram, who came to donate at the carwash.

“I don’t care how hardened you are. It has to make an impact, the way this young man died,” said John King, the owner of Charlie’s Phoenix.

Police arrested four men in connection with Pantaleon’s murder. They said one man “admitted he killed the victim” due to an interaction “that made him uncomfortable.”

King opened up his parking lot for the carwash fundraiser.

“I wanted to give those friends and family as much of a boost as I can because it’s hard for me to imagine what they’re going through,” he said.

Bernardo's family wants to see hate crime charges added on and to keep his light shining, brighter than any polish can do.

“We’re trying to fight for him, for his name, for what happened to him,” said Gasdeli.