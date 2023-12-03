Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Three men arrested in connection to 'brutal killing' of 30-year-old man

The 30-year-old man's body was found at a Phoenix park near 7th and Peoria Avenues
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Handcuffs
Posted at 4:44 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 18:44:51-05

PHOENIX — Three men have been arrested in connection to the "brutal killing" of a 30-year-old man.

The body of 30-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon was found at a park near 7th and Peoria avenues on November 26.

On Sunday, police announced that three men — 21-year-old Leonardo Santiago, 21-year-old Manuel Carrasco Calderon and 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez — were arrested in connection to Pantaleon's murder.

Police say all three men confessed to murdering Pantaleon.

Pantaleon's murder is described by police as "brutal," but have not provided further details regarding Pantaleon's cause of death. Police stated on November 26 that Pantaleon was found with a gunshot wound and said Sunday that he had suffered from "significant bodily trauma."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61