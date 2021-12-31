Families of victims speak out after suspect's arrest in red light crash

GLENDALE, AZ — A red-light runner has now been arrested after a Glendale crash in August that killed three young adults.

Glendale police say 22-year-old Carlos Daniel L. Gonzalez was driving a Tesla at more than 80 mph on Bethany Home Road when he ran a red light at 83rd Avenue and hit a vehicle on August 25.

Eighteen-year-old Ariyanna Parsad, her boyfriend, 18-year-old Kiyvon Martin, and their friend, 19-year-old Jazmine Marquez, were in the vehicle that was hit and did not survive.

“Thanksgiving this year was hard, on that day we were mourning their death and he was celebrating with his family, when ours didn’t get the chance, on Christmas he was spending it with his family and we were mourning the death of our loved ones,” said Jasmine Parsad, the sister of Ariyanna Parsad.

Gonzalez faces three counts of second-degree murder and was given a $250,000 bond by a judge. A lawyer for Gonzalez said in an initial appearance that Gonzalez recently had a baby a few months ago, has a supportive family, is attending college classes, and would use an ankle monitor if released.

The families of two of the victims spoke with ABC15 about their fight for justice and wanting to see Gonzalez face the maximum time as they can not get their children back.

“You know I’m glad he’s arrested, I hope doesn’t get out, I hope it goes to trial, I hope it’s a fair trial,” said Barbara Patton.

The investigation took four months, and a spokesperson for Glendale police say this is typical in these types of investigations. They say that they had to wait for lab results from DPS on Gonzalez’s blood work which revealed he had THC in his system.

A spokesperson said those results took the case from charges that would likely be manslaughter to second-degree murder.

“There's just a big hole in our hearts, and our families, they took a great amount of joy from us,” said Barbara Patton. “We want justice for these three kids.”

“At the end of the day, he gets to walk away from this, our kids don’t,” said Marquez’s mother, Jessica.