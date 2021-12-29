Arrest made in red-light crash that killed 3 people in Glendale in August

GLENDALE, AZ — A red-light runner has now been arrested after a Glendale crash in August that killed three young adults.

Glendale police say 22-year-old Carlos Daniel L. Gonzalez was driving a Tesla at more than 80 mph on Bethany Home Road when he ran a red light at 83rd Avenue and hit a vehicle on August 25.

Eighteen-year-old Ariyanna Parsad, her boyfriend, 18-year-old Kiyvon Martin, and their friend, 19-year-old Jazmine Marquez, were in the vehicle that was hit and did not survive.

Gonzalez was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

Lab results, which police recently received, allegedly show Gonzalez had THC in his system at the time of the collision.

Gonzalez self surrendered Tuesday and faces three counts of second-degree murder.

In October, family of the victims spoke with ABC15 and questioned why Glendale police had not yet arrested the red-light runner.

Glendale police responded at the time with the following statement:

"If a case is not investigated thoroughly and an arrest is made without everything completed and all evidence gathered, then a judge will have to release the suspect and the case will either be dropped completely or furthered until an investigation is complete."