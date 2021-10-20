Alleged red-light runner kills 3 in Glendale crash, still no arrest nearly 2 months later

GLENDALE, AZ — It has been nearly two months since an alleged red-light runner killed three young adults in a crash in Glendale, but authorities have yet to make an arrest or cite the driver who caused the crash.

Ariyanna Parsad, 18, was driving northbound on 83rd Avenue on August 25 with her boyfriend Kiyvon Martin, 18, and her friend Jazmine Marquez, 19 when the driver of a Tesla allegedly ran a red light at Bethany Home Road.

Marquez died at the scene, and Parsad was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Martin was also transported to a Valley hospital where he was taken off life support more than a week later, dying on September 2.

His mother, Stephanie Groves, recalls the last moment her son looked at her.

“Kiyvon heard me talking to him, because he opened his eyes, because was trying to move where we can see him, and so I got to see his eyes,” Groves said.

Groves tells ABC15 that she has not been able to bring her son home as the family was not able to pay for the urn and remains.

"He loved his family and he was a very intelligent kid. We all miss him very much and words cant describe the pain we are dealing with," a social media fundraiser said.

Marquez was known as someone who was a friend to all — she moved in with her great aunt and was helping take care of her and her other family members.

Parsad had a love for animals — and had recently gotten a new dog named Nina with Martin. Parsad’s sister, Jasmine, tells ABC15 that the white husky was in the car with her when the accident happened but the family was never notified by authorities about the remains of her pet.

WHO IS THE SUSPECT?

Glendale police are in charge of the investigation, but they have not identified the driver of the Tesla.

Investigators sent a press release after the crash that stated: “The Tesla was moving at a high rate of speed westbound and ran the red light at the intersection causing the collision. Detectives are investigating speed and impairment as possible factors.”

However, nearly two months later, authorities have not issued a citation, a ticket, or made an arrest.

ABC15 reached out to the Glendale Police Department about why the driver has not been arrested and a spokesperson sent a statement by email.

"Probable cause has to be developed in order to make an arrest in every case, not just for a vehicular crime. If a case is not investigated thoroughly and an arrest is made without everything completed and all evidence gathered, then a judge will have to release the suspect and the case will either be dropped completely or furthered until an investigation is complete," the statement reads.

Officials have not named the driver of the Tesla as the department's current practice does not allow them to release a name — the department only releases the names of missing persons, deceased persons over 18, and arrested persons.

The department tells ABC15 that vehicular crimes are probably the most technical of any of the crimes they investigate, and say because the driver stayed on the scene this would be a civil traffic violation and not an arrestable offense.

“If evidence can be gathered from crash data downloads that the driver was excessively speeding or toxicology comes back that the person was impaired, then there would be criminal charges.”

Glendale police say they have not issued a civil citation to the driver yet, stating: “It would not make sense to issue a civil citation to a driver and close out the case completely, especially if there is an investigation for a possible criminal offense.”

“The driver could take a plea in a civil traffic case and that would jeopardize any potential criminal case. Any and all civil infractions are what are used to aid in developing the probable cause for a much more serious criminal case. Civil traffic court and criminal court are two separate entities and the issue of double jeopardy would apply as the traffic accident is one incident.”

SEEKING JUSTICE

All the public knows is that the driver of a Tesla allegedly ran a red light, and that speed and impairment are possible factors.

While authorities wait for crash data and lab analysis results, the families of all three victims worry that the suspect is able to be free, driving on Valley roads.

“We’re begging for information, all we get are excuses,” said Marquez’s great aunt, Barbara Patton.

All three families say they feel they’re in the dark for this investigation.

“We have not had any communication, the victims advocate they actually have never contacted us,” said Jasmine. “We’re just kind of at a loss, we don’t know what’s going on. What’s the next move?”

