Fall storm set to bring wind, rain, snow and a blast of colder air this week!

PHOENIX — Our next fall storm is on the way and it’s set to bring big weather changes!

An area of low pressure will move inland, into the Pacific Northwest before moving across our state Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds are picking up ahead of this storm, with Wind Advisories already in place across Mohave county in northwest Arizona. That alert is in effect from noon to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, as wind gusts peak near 45 mph in spots like Kingman and Bullhead City.

Winds will pick up across the rest of Arizona today too, but they’ll get even stronger on Wednesday and Thursday. Valley gusts could reach 30 mph, while wind gusts up north will peak near 45 mph.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop across northern Arizona by Wednesday afternoon.

There’s a slight chance of spotty rain showers in the Valley starting Wednesday afternoon and through the day on Thursday.

Then as a cold front swings in on Thursday, we’ll see the rain change over to snow across northern Arizona as snow levels plummet to near 4,000 feet by Thursday night.

Snowfall will be highest in areas above 5,500 feet where we could pick up anywhere from three to six inches of snow.

Spots like Flagstaff could end up with around four inches of snow with this storm.

Highs will drop to near freezing in the high country before overnight lows plummet into the teens by the end of the week up there.

Lows will get colder here in the Valley too, cooling into the 40s by Friday morning.

Temperatures will gradually rebound as things dry out by the weekend, but they’ll stay below normal. Valley highs will only reach the 60s to 70s through the weekend.