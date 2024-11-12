EPA meeting on treatment plan for contaminated Phoenix groundwater

On Wednesday night, representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency will be at The Burton Barr Library in Phoenix for a community meeting on a possible treatment for contaminated groundwater.

The Motorola Inc. 52nd Street Site, former home to the Motorola Plant near 52nd Street and McDowell Road, was listed on the EPA Superfund program's National Priorities List (NPL) in 1989 and consists of an area of contaminated groundwater over 7 miles long.

This particular treatment plan will target Operable Unit 3 the westernmost part of the Superfund Site. It is bordered by McDowell Road to the north, 20th Street to the east, Buckeye Road to the south, and 7th Avenue to the west.

The EPA is proposing a SITU injection into the ground to treat contaminated groundwater, hoping to eventually make the groundwater useable for drinking water. The treatment plan, if put into action, is estimated to take about nine years and cost roughly $14 million.

More information about the site can be found here, with details in this EPA fact sheet.

The public comment period on the proposal is open until December 15, and the public comment meeting will begin at Burton Barr Library on Wednesday night November 13 with a poster session at 5 p.m. A public meeting and comments will then begin running from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.