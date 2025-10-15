Eleven people and three dogs displaced after house fire in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon

PHOENIX — Eleven people and three dogs have been displaced after a fire near N. 33rd Avenue and W. Thunderbird Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters say they responded to a call around noon on Wednesday when they found black smoke coming from inside a house.

Authorities say the family was able to make it out of the house before crews arrived.

The fire was put out, and a "Fido Bag" was used on three dogs that were rescued from inside.

In total, 11 people and the three dogs will be displaced, but no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.