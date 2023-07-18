Elementary school district prepares to head back to school

For the first time, Tempe Elementary School District along with Kyrene Elementary School District and Tempe Union High School District will move to a year-round calendar.

The three districts have worked together since the 2021-2022 school year and came up with a plan for a new school calendar.

Ahead of the first day of school on July 19, schools across the district will hold various 'Meet your teachers' events.

The Arizona Cardinals will hand out 450 backpacks that will be filled with school supplies at Arredondo Elementary School ahead of the new school year.

The Cardinals and State Farm also teamed up to hold a virtual back-to-school donation drive in June to collect the items.

Families in the district looking for more information can learn more on the Tempe Schools website.

