Driver sentenced to 22 years in prison for wrong-way crash that killed three GCU students in 2022

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Vincent Acosta, the driver who hit and killed three GCU students in a wrong-way crash back in October 2022 has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

The judge sentenced Acosta to 22 years in prison for each of the victims, to be served concurrently, with credit for 813 days.

The crash happened on October 10, 2022, along Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road.

The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were traveling to celebrate a birthday at the time of the crash.

DPS says Acosta was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when he collided with multiple cars. Four vehicles in all were involved in the crash. Everyone else involved survived their injuries.

Acosta was found unconscious at the scene. Court documents listed his blood alcohol content on the day of the crash as .129.

Many loved ones have spoken out in and outside of court hearings since the day of the crash. Not all of them were happy with the estimated time that the plea deal included.

The Judge said she took notes while loved ones spoke, later addressing the families before accepting the plea.

"There is not a sentence that would do what I wish I could do for all of you, and that is, bring back your beautiful daughters," the Judge said.