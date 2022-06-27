DPS: Four people arrested during second night of abortion rights rally

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials confirmed four people were arrested during Saturday's abortion rights rally. They now face charges of rioting, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Officials say during the day, "lawful" protesters kept people from tearing down and damaging the fence that had been set up around the House and Senate Plaza.

After most people left the Capitol around 11:30 p.m., DPS says about 50 people remained and some tore down the fencing.

Officials say four people were taken into custody as they were in the process of tearing down more fencing.

During Friday night's protest property and memorials were damaged as more than 7,000 protesters marched near the Arizona Capitol.