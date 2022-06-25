PHOENIX — An estimated 7,000 to 8,000 people marched at the Arizona State Capitol complex following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling Friday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), the protests started peacefully but by the end of the night, some groups aimed for the State Capitol.

While groups headed toward the Capitol, the state legislature was in session.

Protesters attempted to breach the doors of the Arizona Senate and force their way into the building, DPS said.

As protesters attempted to break through the door, people inside the building were instructed to move to a secure location.

Due to the possible threat of the people inside the Senate building and damage to the building itself, Arizona State Troopers deployed tear gas.

As the protest was taking place outside, DPS says criminal misconduct in the form of felony criminal damage and the defacing of state memorials was happening in Wesley Bolin Plaza.

Arizona DPS

At one point in the night, the protest was deemed an "unlawful assembly." DPS says after "multiple warnings, and notifications of trespass and unlawful assembly, state troopers deployed gas and strategically moved to clear the plaza."

Once the area was cleared, officials noticed multiple state buildings in the area were damaged, which includes the following:

Wesley Bolin Memorial Amphitheatre

158th Regimental Memorial

Arizona Peace Officers Memorial

Korean War Memorial

Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Memorial

Operation Enduring Freedom Memorial

Lt. Frank Luke Jr. Memorial

DPS did not announce any arrests or injuries during Friday night's protests.