Thousands attend abortion rights rally at State Capitol

PHOENIX — A chaotic scene unfolded as the sun went down, just outside of the state capitol.

What sounded like shots being fired sent thousands running in different directions and forcing our crews to take cover.

Soon, sirens rang out.

Tear gas was deployed, and state troopers arrived on scene.

Hours earlier, we caught up with Kelsey Kaba, an abortion rights advocate.

"I'm pretty disgusted, but not surprised, sadly," she told ABC15.

She says Friday was a major setback for women.

"We should have the right over our body," Kaba added.

Kaba has a two-year-old son and was hopeful of trying for a daughter in the future.

Though, after this decision, she has decided against it.

"It's just a very scary climate to bring another daughter into this world, especially when these are things that she's going to have to go through,” she said.

Which is why she decided to come out.

"These are things we need to fight for now so that they don't have to worry about this," Kaba told ABC15.

She held a sign high, which read "Pro-life is a lie. You don't care if women die."

Slowly, she made her way into the crowd, as the march began.

"My body, my choice," Kaba could be heard chanting.

She made sure to show solidarity with others who turned out for this rally.

"No matter what law is passed. No matter what they overturn, our voices will be heard,” she told ABC15.

Kaba says she'll never stop fighting for the rights she feels women have been stripped from.

"We're doing this for us, and the future generation and we will fight back every time," she told ABC15.