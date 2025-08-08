Dozens of firefighters battle structure fire near 35th Ave and McDowell Rd

PHOENIX — A firefighter is injured as dozens of others battle a second-alarm structure fire.

At around 1:30 p.m. Friday, crews with the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a fire at a business near 35th Avenue and McDowell.

Crews from several other departments, including Avondale, Glendale and Mesa, arrived at the scene to help.

Officials say that during the incident, debris fell and hit a firefighter. He was treated and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Crews have the fire under control but are still working to put out hotspots.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation.