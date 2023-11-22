Doomsday mom, brother to be extradited to Arizona

A Gilbert 'doomsday' mom and her brother will soon be transported back to the Valley to face custodial interference charges.

Both Spring Thibaudeau and her brother Brook Hale have waived extradition from Alaska. They were arrested near the Canadian border last month after an international search for Spring’s teenage son. The teen, Blaze Thibaudeau, 16, was also found and returned home to Gilbert.

According to court paperwork, Spring believed the end of the world was imminent and her son would play a role in the second coming of Christ.

Court records also showed she disappeared with the son without permission from her husband who had filed for divorce just days earlier. An attorney for the husband says the couple is now trying to reconcile, and the divorce case is being dismissed.