FBI searching for missing 16-year-old Gilbert teen, may have been taken to Idaho

GILBERT, AZ — The FBI is searching for a 16-year-old teen out of Gilbert who was reported missing by his father.

Blaze Thibaudeau was last seen at around 5 p.m., on October 23 in Gilbert. He was seen with his mother, Spring Thibaudeau, and his adult sister, Abigail Thibaudeau.

FBI

The FBI believes he may be traveling with his mother, sister, and uncle, Brook Hale. None of them are fugitives of the law, FBI officials point out.

Gilbert Police Department officials add Blaze may have been taken out of Arizona by his mother, and other family members.

They were last known to be traveling in a 2004 white Lexus, GX 470, with dealer tags.

According to East Idaho News, the family abruptly bought thousands of dollars of survival gear, boarded a plane for Idaho and cut off all communication because they believed the Second Coming of Jesus Christ is imminent.

Blaze was reported missing to law enforcement and may be in danger, according to his father, Ben Thibaudeau.

“They see him as a Davidic servant (chosen individual) who plays a significant role in the Savior’s return. They feel they needed to take him to an undisclosed location where he would receive his calling and understand his role in the Second Coming,” Ben tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I fear for his safety, especially if my son is contentious, rebellious or belligerent. I fear that my brother-in-law would restrain him or do something that would incapacitate him.”

Ben says his wife, Spring, became interested in end-of-days religious topics in 2015. The couple regularly attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she gradually became obsessed with authors who wrote about the Second Coming, according to Ben. Spring began participating in energy healing sessions, and Ben became concerned.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI's Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.