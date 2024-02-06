DEA underscores importance of having conversations about fentanyl with your kids

PHOENIX — The numbers are alarming.

Just a few weeks ago, the DEA Phoenix Field Division announced that more than 40 million fentanyl pills were seized in Arizona in 2023 - more than half the total number of fentanyl pills seized nationwide.

While these numbers can be scary, especially for parents in our state, ABC15 is diving deeper into the role that each one of us plays in educating ourselves and saving a life.

"I would say it's here in your community. It's in your schools. And everybody should be aware (of) how dangerous and deadly it is."

But it's not just the quantity of pills that has Special Agent in Charge for the Phoenix Field Division Cheri Oz concerned — the potency of these pills has also skyrocketed.

"A lethal dose of fentanyl is about two milligrams," explains SAC Oz. "Just a couple of granules - what would fit on the edge of a pencil tip - that's how much can kill someone who did not have an opioid tolerance."

According to the DEA, in 2020, 28% - or roughly one in four fentanyl pills - had a potentially deadly dosage.

In 2021, it was four out of every ten fentanyl pills seized.

In 2022, the DEA says it was six out of every ten fentanyl pills seized.

And last year, DEA officials say that number grew to seven out of every ten fentanyl pills.

"It is driven by demand," explains SAC Oz. "But also, the Sinaloa Cartel does not care about us at all. They care only about making money."

SAC Oz says that when it comes to deaths from fentanyl, human lives are just collateral damage for the cartel.

"There is a whole family that suffers with each of those losses...We all know someone who knows someone who has felt the tragedy or repercussions of fentanyl use and that is terrifying to me. It is everywhere."

SAC Oz tells ABC15 that now more than ever, it's important to have those critical conversations, especially with your kids, to educate them about the growing dangers.

"I am a mom and I am terrified," explains SAC Oz. "I am terrified that my kids are going to be exposed to fentanyl and they're going to make a choice that we can't un-make...If it's one pill or one person who listens, if it's one kid who makes a better choice because they took the time to learn a lesson, it is worth it - because if it's my kid, I am so thankful."

The DEA has a number of resources to help you start those conversations and also to help you educate yourself and your families.

