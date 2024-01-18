Watch Now
DEA: Fentanyl seizures in 2023 is the most in single year

More than 40 million fentanyl pills and over 380 pounds of fentanyl powder seized in Arizona
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 18:14:23-05

PHOENIX — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration released a report Thursday stating that the amount of fentanyl seized in 2023 is the most ever seized by the DEA in a single year.

According to the administration, more than 77 million fentanyl pills and nearly 12,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in 2023 across the country. It says that is enough to kill every American.

Officials say that more than 40 million fentanyl pills and over 380 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized in Arizona, accounting for about 52% of fentanyl pills and about 32% of fentanyl powder seized last year.

Cheri Oz, the special agent in charge of the DEA Phoenix Field Division, said Arizona has become the main transportation point for fentanyl arriving in the United States.

"Gateway really is the exact right word," SAC Oz said. "We are finding cases in Arizona linked to every single state in the U.S., territories, and other countries. They are coming through here, being re-packaged, and then shipped."

The DEA warns that fentanyl pills today are deadlier than ever with laboratory testing showing that seven out of 10 pills contained a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl. According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a deadly dose.

State officials and nonprofits in Arizona have been working to make Naloxone (Narcan), the drug that can reverse an opioid overdose, more accessible in the Valley.

In August, the City of Phoenix announced that free Naloxone kits are available at all 17 Phoenix public libraries.

Valle del Sol Clinic announced this week that a Narcan vending machine will open Friday. In a release, the clinic says the vending machine "will provide swift access to Naloxone."

The clinic is located at 1209 S 1st Avenue in Phoenix.

