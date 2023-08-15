Narcan available at Phoenix Public Library network

PHOENIX — Jim Vaughan tells ABC15 he has seen first-hand what the opioid crisis has done to many living on the streets.

"Just anywhere out in the open... they're not even trying to conceal it anymore. People are, you know, just kind of bent over and folded over themselves and, you know, passed out on the street," said Vaughan.

Vaughan says he is happy to hear the City of Phoenix is finding ways to combat the problem.

The Office of Public Health announced Monday that they are providing Narcan at all 17 public libraries in Phoenix. The potentially life-saving tool reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Nearly 300 kits have been made available to start, with some locations already running out.

"We're a place where people can come, they can get information and resources and get connected to the knowledge that they then take back into their own environment," said Lee Franklin, community relations manager for Phoenix Public Library.

ABC15 is told 991 people died of an overdose in Phoenix in 2022. The crisis has yet to slow down as the Phoenix Fire Department said they are seeing an uptick in overdose calls.

"The sooner you deliver it, the faster and better the outcome will be," said Captain Kimberly Ragsdale, Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters demonstrated to the public how Narcan is used, in case you are in a situation where someone needs immediate help.

"It goes in one nostril. It's an ampoule jet so you'll squeeze it. The medication is automatically delivered into the nose and in about two to three minutes, you should see results," said Captain Ragsdale.

Khariah Clark spoke with ABC15 and says that as a former pharmacist technician, she's had to administer Narcan before.

"It brings people back to life so, something that powerful being accessible for people who know that they have a drug problem or having a challenge right now abusing drugs... it is incredibly relieving for me, a community teacher," said Clark.

She's planning to let others know about this new program and bring this into the community she serves.

"I'll definitely grab one so that I can be able to be a resource like I try to be now for anybody," said Clark.