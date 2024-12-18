DATA: The majority Hispanic zip codes in the Valley with the highest incomes

PHOENIX — New census data is shining a light on economic shifts in majority Hispanic zip codes.

ABC15 is looking at five majority Hispanic zip codes in the Valley with the highest median household income, as well as five others with rising incomes in the past five years.

The Hispanic population in the Phoenix metro is largely concentrated around central and western regions so it is no surprise all the Hispanic neighborhoods with the highest median household incomes are located there.

The top zip code is 85326 which encompasses most of the city of Buckeye and has a median income of more than $91,000, according to the American Community Survey’s 2023 release.

The remaining four majority Hispanic zip codes are situated in Tolleson and near South Mountain.

The five majority Hispanic zip codes in the Valley with the highest median household income

1. 85326 (Buckeye)

a. Hispanic Share of the Population: 50%

b. Median Household Income in 2023: $91,444

2. 85353 (Tolleson)

a. Hispanic Share of the Population: 72%

b. Median Household Income in 2023: $88,867

3. 85042 (South Mountain)

a. Hispanic Share of the Population: 50%%

b. Median Household Income in 2023: $86,837

4. 85037 (Phoenix)

a. Hispanic Share of the Population: 65%%

b. Median Household Income in 2023: $81,919

5. 85323 (Tolleson)

a. Hispanic Share of the Population: 60%

b. Median Household Income in 2023: $79,903

ABC15 also looked at the majority Hispanic neighborhoods seeing the most five-year improvement in median household incomes. Four of the zip codes are in central Phoenix and one is in Casa Grande.

The zip code topping the list is 85034 and encompasses Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The five majority Hispanic zip codes in the Valley with the largest improvement in median household incomes since 2018

1. 85034 (Phoenix)

a. Hispanic Share of the Population: 54%

b. Median Household Income in 2023: $53,545

c. 5-year change: 95%

2. 85193 (Casa Grande)

a. Hispanic Share of the Population: 52%

b. Median Household Income in 2023: $61,860

c. 5-year change: 76%

3. 85006 (Downtown Phoenix)

a. Hispanic Share of the Population: 58%

b. Median Household Income in 2023: $60,742

c. 5-year change: 71%

4. 85007 (Downtown Phoenix)

a. Hispanic Share of the Population: 53%

b. Median Household Income in 2023: $55,833

c. 5-year change: 70%

5. 85009 (Downtown Phoenix)

a. Hispanic Share of the Population: 81%

b. Median Household Income in 2023: $51,615

c. 5-year change: 68%

The majority minority zip codes with rising incomes may also be going through gentrification. Of the five high-income and up-and-coming Hispanic neighborhoods ABC15 analyzed zip codes in central Phoenix are showing more signs of gentrification compared to others.

Incomes in these zip codes are rising, but the share of the Hispanic population is dropping and Hispanic incomes are noticeably lower than the overall median.