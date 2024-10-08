DATA: September evictions and the apartment complexes that filed them

PHOENIX — From January to September of this year 65,651 evictions were filed with the Maricopa County Justice Courts. The highest year-to-date number in the data goes back to 2000.

Last month alone there were 7,537 filings, the third highest September filings. Eviction filings this year have ranked first in six of the past nine months of the 24 years of data.

While 2024 eviction filings are on track for another record year, it remains far from certain. Filings this year are following the seasonal trends of lower filings in winter months followed by an increase peaking in late summer/early fall. September is the first time this year filings dipped below last year month over month. A similar pattern in the remaining months of the year would likely put this year behind last.

ABC15 analyzed the individual filings and found the top complexes for eviction filings in September.

Argenta Apartments in Mesa topped the list with twenty-three filings. They are followed by the Cove Apartments and The Urban in Phoenix with nineteen each. The Tides on McDowell and Morgan Park in Phoenix both filed eighteen evictions.

Overall, these five complexes range from having the second-highest number of year-to-date filings to the thirty-second.