DATA: On-Time statistics and customer service at PHX Sky Harbor

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor is ranked as the 13th busiest airport in the United States with about 22 million passengers, a big drop from pre-COVID numbers when Sky Harbor was ranked 6th.

Overall, however, data shows Sky Harbor is pretty efficient.

The federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics ranks 30 major airports for on-time arrival performance.

Salt Lake City is ranked 1st with an on-time performance of 85%. Sky Harbor ranks 10th with 79% of flights arriving on time.

Hawaiian Airlines tops the list at Sky Harbor as the carrier with the highest on-time rate. Eighty-nine percent of Hawaiian flights were recorded as on time this year. They also report no cancellations.

Delta is second at 87% followed by United Airlines at 84%.

The worst performer is JetBlue. Just half of their flights are on time. Four percent of their flights are canceled.

Spirit is next on the list of worst performers with an on-time rate of 62%. Spirit has the highest cancellation rate of any carrier at Sky Harbor at 6%.

Allegiant has an on-time rate of 67%, enough for a third.

American Airlines and Southwest dominate Phoenix Sky Harbor in air traffic. They collectively provide 80% of flights leaving Phoenix.

Most Arizonans will be flying American or Southwest.

American Airlines has an on-time rate of 81%. Southwest manages an on-time rate of 69%. Both carriers have similar cancellations rates of under 2%.

The Department of Transportation puts together a list of customer service commitments by airlines for what are known as controllable delays or cancellations.

This does not include weather.

In the event of controllable delays or cancellations, many carriers will try to rebook passengers, give them a meal or cash voucher for delays over three hours, and give hotel accommodations for overnight delays and ground transportation to and from.

Those carriers that have partnerships may also try to rebook with another airline. American promises to do all of these if delayed. Southwest promises four out of five. Frontier only promises two out of five.

