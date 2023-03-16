DATA: Alzheimer's in Arizona will increase by 33%, more caretakers needed

PHOENIX — Arizona is a prime destination for retirees because of our weather and lower cost of living.

A big downside to that is an expected increase in those suffering from Alzheimer’s and related diseases, along with the increase in care that is needed with it.

A new report from the Alzheimer’s Association says in 2020 about 150,000 Arizonans suffered from Alzheimer’s. They estimate the number will grow to 200,000 by 2025, a 33% increase in prevalence.

This ranks Arizona first among the states, followed closely by Nevada, Vermont, and Wyoming, all states with aging populations.

In 2010, Arizonans under 15 years old outnumbered those aged 65 and older, 21% to 14%.

The Health Department’s latest numbers for 2021 show those older Arizonans have now surpassed the under-15 age group.

The increase means a higher demand for Alzheimer’s care workers.

The Association says Arizona will need almost three times the amount of geriatricians by 2015 to keep up with the disease.

A 62% increase in Health Care and Personal Aide workers is also needed.

The majority of care for those suffering from Alzheimer’s is done by family members and loved ones. The report estimates Arizona has 261,000 unpaid Alzheimer’s caregivers.

They collectively work over 500 million hours and the value of those hours amounts to almost $11 billion.

The report amounts to a lot of hard numbers and statistics, but there are people behind them, and each one with a personal story.

Mary Grace knows. She lost her mother to Alzheimer’s and her father suffers from it as well.

“They call it the long goodbye because you lose your loved ones before you actually lose them. There’s nothing that will prepare you for the day that your mom looks in your eyes and no longer knows who you are," she said.

