DATA: A look at wealth disparities in Arizona, according to WalletHub

According to new research from WalletHub, Arizona ranks 42nd among states for wealth disparities between racial and ethnic groups.

The study looked at the biggest median household income gaps, home ownership rate gaps, and poverty rate gaps. It also showed which group was the most disadvantaged.

In Arizona, Black and Hispanic groups were the most disadvantaged, according to the study.

The District of Columbia, Wisconsin, and Nebraska were the top three states, with West Virginia, Alaska, and Florida at the bottom of the list.

See the full data and report here.