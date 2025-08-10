Crews respond to two Phoenix house fires Sunday; one man critically hurt

PHOENIX — Firefighters battled two separate house fires Sunday morning in Phoenix, rescuing multiple people and pets.

Just after 10:30 a.m., crews were called to a mobile home fire near 15th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

Firefighters from the Phoenix Fire Department say flames and smoke were coming from the windows when they arrived.

Crews faced heavy clutter inside as they searched for a man trapped inside. He was rescued, treated on scene, and taken to a local burn hospital in extremely critical condition.

Fire officials say the man’s wife escaped before firefighters arrived and was later taken by the Community Assistance Program to be with him at the hospital.

Two dogs died in the fire.

Crews kept the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Earlier that morning, just after 6 a.m., crews responded to a house fire near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road. Firefighters rescued one person and three cats from the burning home. All three cats were revived using pet oxygen masks, and the person refused transport after being evaluated on scene. No injuries were reported. The Community Assistance Program is assisting those displaced.

Both fires remain under investigation.