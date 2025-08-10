Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews respond to two Phoenix house fires Sunday; one man critically hurt

Both fires remain under investigation
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Mobile Home fire
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Firefighters battled two separate house fires Sunday morning in Phoenix, rescuing multiple people and pets.

Just after 10:30 a.m., crews were called to a mobile home fire near 15th Avenue and Hatcher Road.

Firefighters from the Phoenix Fire Department say flames and smoke were coming from the windows when they arrived.

Crews faced heavy clutter inside as they searched for a man trapped inside. He was rescued, treated on scene, and taken to a local burn hospital in extremely critical condition.

Fire officials say the man’s wife escaped before firefighters arrived and was later taken by the Community Assistance Program to be with him at the hospital.

Two dogs died in the fire.

Crews kept the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Earlier that morning, just after 6 a.m., crews responded to a house fire near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road. Firefighters rescued one person and three cats from the burning home. All three cats were revived using pet oxygen masks, and the person refused transport after being evaluated on scene. No injuries were reported. The Community Assistance Program is assisting those displaced.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Earlier that morning, just after 6 a.m., crews responded to a house fire near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Firefighters rescued one person and three cats from the burning home.

All three cats were revived using pet oxygen masks, and the person refused transport after being evaluated on scene. No injuries were reported.

The Community Assistance Program is assisting those displaced.

Both fires remain under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen