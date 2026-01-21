Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Copper thieves leave some Phoenix-area freeways in the dark

ABC15 viewers are concerned about dark stretches of roadways around the Valley, and ADOT says they are working to address the cause.
Answering your concerns: ADOT addressing copper theft problem causing dark roadways
PHOENIX — Multiple viewers have contacted ABC15 about concerns over dark stretches of Phoenix-area freeways.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says in many of these cases, copper wire thefts are to blame.

ADOT told ABC15 it’s in the early stages of developing a program using sensors to detect power loss to freeway lights, hoping law enforcement can catch the thieves in the act.

In a statement, an ADOT spokesperson said, "At this time, we don't have a recent total number of incidents. We can share that from January 2024 to March 2025, wire theft repair costs added up to more than $700,000.”

ADOT says they have made some repairs, like on the Loop 202 between 44th Street and the I-10.

The department says they anticipate an increased schedule of identified repair work starting in the new year and taking several months to complete.

