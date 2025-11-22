Community turkey giveaway meets surging need in Phoenix

Hundreds of families lined up today as Governor Katie Hobbs and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined Prensa Arizona for the annual Guajolotón “Gracias Arizona” Festival to give away Thanksgiving food, making sure no table is empty in the Valley this year.

The event helped distribute about 1,500 turkeys to people preparing for Thanksgiving at Barrio Unidos Park, as volunteers at the event say they are thankful for the chance to support their community.

If you’re in need this Thanksgiving, click here to find food assistance resources closest to you.

Watch in the video player above to see why Arizona leaders say demand at food banks is higher than ever, and what community advocates believe will help their neighbors this holiday season.